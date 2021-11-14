Kerala rains: Idukki, Mullaperiyar dam shutters to be opened

Idukki/Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: Mullaperiyar dam shutters will be raised in next 24 hours as water-level is continue to be rising due to heavy rains in its catchment area, the authorities said on Sunday. Following this, the Idukki districts administration has asked people living on the banks of Periyar river to be vigilant.

Currently, the water-level at the Mullaperiyar dam is 140 feet. Subsequently, the volume of water being diverted to Tamil Nadu has been increased to 900 cubic ft. The water-level at the Idukki dam is also on the rise. The current water-level is 2,398.76 ft.

Heavy rain continues in Kerala

Heavy rains caused water-logging, landslips and disruption of train service in southern parts of Kerala on Sunday, prompting authorities to sound extreme caution in hilly areas, river sides and tourist centres. As incessant rains lashed several parts of Kerala since Friday night, the weatherman sounded an Orange alert for seven districts predicting very heavy rainfall there on Sunday.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall was predicted in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Kasaragod districts. A Yellow alert warning heavy rainfall was sounded for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Wayanad districts. Thunderstorm coupled with lightning is also very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till November 16, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.

IMD alerts

The IMD has issued Orange and Yellow alerts for several districts.

Orange alert

November 14: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Kasaragod

November 15: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

Yellow alert

November 14: Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur

November 15: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram

November 16: Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.