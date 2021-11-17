Oommen Chandy against Congress rejig just before party polls, meets Sonia

New Delhi: Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy called on Congress President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday. The senior Congress leader reportedly urged her to call off the move to revamp the party machinery in the state in view of the looming organisational elections.

Earlier Chandy demanded the national leadership of the party to halt the the re-organisation of the Congress state unit, saying it was unnecessary since the party has announced intra-party polls. On Tuesday, Chandy held talks with veteran leader A K Antony and party general secretaries K C Venugopal and Tariq Anwar in this regard. He urged them to take the party leaders in the state into confidence, if the central leadership wants to proceed with the organisational overhaul.

The former chief minister, who reached Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi, also demanded that the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee should adhere to the party constitution while initiating disciplinary action.

Anwar, scheduled to reach Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, said he will discuss Chandy's concerns with KPCC leadership.

Chandy and Benny Behennan, leaders of the 'A' group, told the central leadership the revamp was unnecessary at a time when the KPCC had taken up a membership campaign ahead of the organisational polls.