12 years rigorous imprisonment for 58-year-old who raped teen

Our Correspondent
Published: November 18, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Philip Thomas

Idukki: A 58-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 for raping a 15-year-old girl and making her pregnant.

The Kattappana Fast-Track Special Court Judge Philip Thomas convicted Philipose of Thundampurayidathil House of Karunapuram in Idukki district for the crime. His wife, the second accused in the case, was let off by the court.

The court also directed that the amount of fine deducted from the the convict be paid to the victim as compensation. If the convict fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo imprisonment for one more year.

The Kambammedu police had registered the case in 2017. Reji M Kunniparamban, the then Circle Inspector of the Nedumkandam police station, had conducted the probe.

The prosecution case was that the convict lured the girl to his house and raped her with the help of his wife.

