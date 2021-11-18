Present Anupama's baby within 5 days, orders Child Welfare Council

Thiruvananthapuram: The Child Welfare Council has ordered to present before it the infant it handed over to an Andhra Pradesh couple for adoption. The baby is presumed to be that of former student activist Anupama S Chandran, who has alleged her child was taken away by her father late last year without her consent.

The baby should be escorted by the police, an order issued by the CWC stated.

Anupama's father has claimed he had had placed the child at a cradle kept at the CWC premises in order to receive newborns being abandoned.

She had also alleged that the CWC members were hand in glove with her politically connected father and hastily gave up for adoption the baby apparently violating norms.

Anupama and Ajith Kumar, the child's father, have been protesting outside the CWC office for the last few days.

The DNA test of the child should be conducted as soon as he is brought back to Kerala, the order further stated.

Anupama expressed delight with the order, but vowed to continue her agitation seeking the ouster of the CWC personnel who played a role in giving away her baby.