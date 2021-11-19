Over 30,000 POCSO cases in Kerala every year, police mulls separate wing for probe

Alappuzha: Considering the growing evil of sexual abuse of minors, Kerala Police is planning to have a separate wing to investigate cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

More than 30,000 cases of child sexual abuse are registered every year, posing a concern to the police as well as the society at large.

The Director General of Police has submitted a proposal for a separate POCSO wing to the Additional Chief Secretary in the Home Department.

The police chief made the recommendation based on a 2019 Supreme Court ruling to all States to form a separate police wing for POCSO cases.

The proposal suggested the formation of a separate wing under an Inspector General of Police at the State level. The wing could have special units at the range and district levels.

401 new posts

The DGP also mooted the creation of 401 new posts since the current police strength would be inadequate to form the separate POCSO wing.

The posts would be that of two range Superintendents of Police (SPs), 20 ASPs, 20 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs), 41 Inspectors of Police, 41 Sub-Inspectors (SIs), 43 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), 124 SCPOs and 124 Civil Police Officer (CPOs).

The DGP also recommended putting ASPs in charge of the wing in all the 19 police districts and creating a post of ASP in the Kannur Rural area. The narcotics cell, with 16 DySPs will be renamed as Narcotic Cell and Gender Justice.

New posts would have to be created for Kollam City and Kollam Rural areas, and Thrissur City and Thrissur Rural areas. Forty-one station house officers would be transferred for this purpose.

Additionally, posts of a junior superintendent, senior clerk, clerk, confidential assistant and driver, too, have to be created.

The proposal estimated that 478 personnel would be required for the executive, technical and supporting wings.

Representational image.

Of the required personnel, 38 officers, including IGs, could be given additional charges. As many as 41 personnel could be found by changing the posts they currently hold.

The DGP also estimated that an amount of Rs 21.68 crore would be required for the salaries of 401 new posts and other expenses.

CHILLING STATISTICS

Number of POCSO cases in Kerala – 17,252 (till September)

Average number of POCSO cases registered in a year – More than 30,000

Cases under the consideration of courts – 12,986

Cases being probed – 4,266

Cases transferred to the Crime Branch and other police wings in districts – About 150 (per year)