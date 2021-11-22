Adimali woman accused of throwing acid on youth shifted to Kottayam jail

Adimali: A woman arrested here for throwing acid on the face of a youth has been shifted to the Women's Jail at Kottayam.

Sheeba, 35, invited Arun Kumar, 27, of Archana Bhavan at Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram to Irumpu Palam and threw acid on his face on Sunday.

Sheeba admitted to the police that she did the whole act with the aim of falsely implicating the youth in a case of acid attack. But the visuals recovered from the CCTV cameras at S Antony's Church situated next to the bridge showed that it was Sheeba who threw acid on the face of Arun Kumar.

Both of them came across through Facebook two years ago. When she took up the job of a home nurse in Thiruvananthapuram, they became further close. Even though she had gone back to her home in Adimali five months ago after her daughter committed suicide, their love affair continued.

But recently, Arun Kumar decided to put an end to the affair. According to police, provoked by Arun Kumar's backtracking from the affair, Sheeba decided to wreak vengeance by throwing acid on his face.

The acid had been brought from her husband's house in Murickassery.