63-year-old man gets 17 years rigorous imprisonment for acid attack on couple

Kottayam: A 63-year-old man behind an acid attack on a couple in 2012 has been sentenced to a rigorous imprisonment of 17 years and a fine of Rs 75,000.

The Kottayam Additional Sessions Court II (Special) Judge Johnson John gave exemplary punishment to Kunjappan, of Oommankunnu Chazhacheril, for attacking Ravindran, 53, and his wife Radhamani, 47, of Vadayar Kalasseril by throwing acid on their body.

The case was that Kunjappan barged into the house of the couple illegally and did the crime with the intention of wreaking vengeance on them on the belief that his wife had deserted him because of the witchcraft of Ravindran.

Kunjappan was punished for 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 for the attempt to murder. If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo another six months' imprisonment.

He has to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 for illegally entering the house of the couple. If he doesn't pay the fine, he will have to undergo a jail-term for another three months.

The money received as fine will be given as compensation to the couple. Kunjappan can undergo punishment for various crimes at a stretch.

Kunjappan carried out the attack on the night of March 9, 2012 when the couple was sleeping in their half-built house which did not even have proper ventilation. The couple received more than 40 percent burn injuries in their chest, stomach and face.

Their son Sujith, who was sleeping in the next room, immediately took them to the medical college hospital. Both of them had undergone treatment in the medical college for many months. After the incident, Kunjappan was at large for many years before being caught by the police.

Additional Public Prosecutor K Jithesh and advocate Toji Thomas appeared for the prosecution in the case. The charge sheet was submitted by Vaikkom Circle Inspector of Police K S Baby in the case which was registered at the Thalayolaparambu police station.