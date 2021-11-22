Anjana said no to liquor twice during DJ party at No 18 Hotel

Kochi: Arjun, brother of former Miss Kerala runner-up Anjana Shajan who met with a mysterious road accident death along with another model Ansi Kabeer, said that her sister had turned down the request for having liquor twice during the DJ party held at the No 18 Hotel at Fort Kochi hours before the fateful trip.

He said this was clear from the CCTV visuals of the hotel after the DJ party concluded at 10.43 pm. "The police showed the video to me. In this video, my sister was found to have made some dance steps. After the party, she was found coming out of the hall happily."

Arjun said that it could be seen in the visuals that all the four persons were coming out of the hotels without bags or luggage. So, the liquor bottle found in the ill-fated car after the accident had been the one lying there earlier itself.

He said that from the video footage, it could be clearly seen that she was not drunk. "She was against taking liquor at home. She even opposed giving liquor to friends on the occasion of my marriage. She asked me not to allow anyone, who is drunk, to enter my home."

Arjun said that he didn't know the veracity of the statement given by the driver of the ill-fated car Abdul Rahman to the police. He also said that he did not have any idea about the revelation of a friend that Abdul Rahman and Anjana were having an affair.

"I have come to know about him now. If she had any such relationship, she must have surely spoken to her mother, even if she had any kind of hesitation to reveal it to me."

Arjun said that his family was looking for a good alliance for her. "Though a bit reluctant, she later agreed to the idea of getting married. Nobody interfered in her privacy and she was given enough freedom at home."

On the day of the accident, she sent a voice message to the mother saying that she was spending time outside in the company of Ansi Kabeer and she would return home only the next day.

Arjun said he came to know about the clout of the hotel owner when he reached Kochi as per the instructions of the police.

"Nobody has threatened me in connection with the case. But I have fear. I talk to strangers only after enquiring about their whereabouts."

Arjun added that he had given a complaint to the police about Saiju Thankachan, the driver who chased the ill-fated car in an Audi car.