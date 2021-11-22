Youth stabs college student for rejecting love proposal in Wayanad

Kalpetta: A second-year graduate student was stabbed several times on Monday at Lakkidi in Kerala's Wayanad district, by a man for rejecting his proposal to be in a relationship.

The police have arrested Deepu, a native of Mannarkkad in Palakkad district, and his friend for attacking the woman.

The incident happened on Monday evening near the student's college in Lakkidi. She was standing among her friends when Deepu with his friend came close to her on a bike and tried to stab on her face and hands. She was immediately taken to Vythiri Taluk Hospital by local residents.

According to reports, Deepu cut his wrists in a bid to die by suicide after the attack. However, he was arrested by the police from Adivaram.

Reportedly, Deepu and the woman became friends through Facebook. Their injuries are not serious.