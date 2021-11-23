RSS worker's murder: Another PFI activist arrested

The Palakkad police on Tuesday arrested a second activist of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on the charge of murdering an RSS worker here on November 15.

The police had taken into custody an accused on Monday. However, both the names haven't been revealed yet as an identification parade will be held in the coming days.

The deceased, Sanjith's (27) wife had said earlier that she could identify the killers. Sanjith was hacked to death in front of his wife while they were on their way to her workplace on a two-wheeler.

Sanjith had been hacked over 30 times with six cuts on his head reportedly resulted in the death.

The incident had taken place at Kinassery and weapons with blood stains were discovered from the locality a day later.

District police chief R Vishwanadh said that in the coming days more arrests will be recorded in the connection with the killing.

The BJP has demanded an NIA probe into the killing after blaming the ruling CPM of trying to delay the arrest of the culprits.