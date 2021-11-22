Three arrested over murder of RSS activist Sanjith

Palakkad: Three people have been arrested over the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist Sanjith a week ago. This is the first arrest in the case which have angered the right-wing groups in Kerala.

The arrested are residents of Kozhinjampara in Palakkad district.

Sanjith, a resident of Eduppukulam near Elappully in Kerala's Palakkad district, was hacked to death in broad daylight last Monday.

The 27-year-old was the Block Secretary (Mandalam Karyavahak) of the RSS.

A car rammed into Sanjith's bike near Kinassery while he and his wife were travelling on Monday morning. When the two fell, a group of men emerged out of the car and hacked Sanjith with billhooks and machete.

Sanjith's wife had stated she could identify the assailants.

Earlier weapons were discovered in a bush on the side of the national highway at Kannanur, which is only 3 km from the site where Sanjith, was murdered. Billhooks and machetes with blood stains and strands of hair on them were found.