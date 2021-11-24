Win Win lottery: Kottayam man bags Rs 75 lakh first prize

Kuravilangad: N T Girish Kumar from the Kottayam district has won the Rs 75 lakh first prize of the Win Win lottery drawn by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

Though the lottery results were declared on Monday evening, the owner of the winning ticket 'W 338132' was not known soon. Girish went to the St Mary's Lottery Agency on Tuesday morning, near the Kuravilangad panchayat bus stand, and confirmed the prize. He then submitted the ticket at the Canara Bank branch.

Girish had been purchasing lottery tickets for 16 years, but this is the first time that he has won the first prize. Using the prize money, Girish plans to own a piece of land and a house.

He, along with his wife, is currently staying at a rented house at Poovathinkal, near Uzhavoor. Girish's fortunes changed when he bought one of the lottery tickets sold by agent Aneesh Kumar.