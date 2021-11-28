4,350 new COVID cases in Kerala after 48K tests on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 4,350 new COVID cases and 5,691 recoveries on Sunday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 47,001.

So far, 50,46,219 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 4,049 contracted the virus through contact while 11 came from outside the state and 18 are healthcare workers.

A total of 48,112 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 823, 670 and 554 respectively.

A total of 19 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Sunday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 39,838.

There are currently 1,62,218 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,57,543 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,675 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 823

Thiruvananthapuram - 670

Kozhikode - 554

Thrissur - 434

Kottayam - 319

Malappuram - 253

Kannur - 225

Kollam - 200

Wayanad - 167

Palakkad - 166

Pathanamthitta - 165

Idukki - 164

Alappuzha - 131

Kasaragod - 79

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 769

Kollam - 544

Pathanamthitta - 7

Alappuzha - 151

Kottayam - 471

Idukki - 266

Ernakulam - 1,078

Thrissur - 479

Palakkad - 284

Malappuram - 228

Kozhikode - 659

Wayanad - 335

Kannur - 335

Kasaragod - 85