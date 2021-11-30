Kerala's COVID-19 toll crosses 40K; 4,723 new infections on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: The number of deaths due to COVID-19 infection has crossed the 40K- mark in Kerala on Tuesday even as the number of active patients came down.

Kerala recorded 4,723 new COVID-19 cases on in the past 24 hours after testing 59,524 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 7.93 percent.

COVID fatalities reached 40,132 after 158 previously undocumented deaths and 19 recent ones were added to the list, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

After 5,370 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 43,663. Among them, only 7.7% are admitted to hospitals currently.

Of the new cases, 4,393 had contracted the virus through contact while 12 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 292 is yet to be traced.

There are 26 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 51,41,814 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 50,57,368 recovered.

There are are 21 wards in 19 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 755

Kozhikode - 718

Ernakulam - 592

Thrissur - 492

Kollam - 355

Kannur - 337

Kottayam - 271

Malappuram - 211

Wayanad - 206

Idukki - 199

Palakkad - 189

Pathanamthitta - 169

Alappuzha - 150

Kasaragod - 79

Recoveries:

Ernakulam - 813

Thiruvananthapuram - 696

Thrissur - 656

Pathanamthitta - 472

Kozhikode - 427

Kottayam - 385

Kannur - 361

Kollam - 358

Palakkad - 264

Alappuzha - 243

Idukki - 242

Wayanad - 201

Malappuram - 191

Kasaragod - 61

Vaccination and quarantine

Till Tuesday, 96.1% (2,56,83,011) of the eligible adult population in Kerala has been given one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 64.8% (1,73,13,579) received both the doses.

As of now, a total of 1,53,221 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 1,48,515 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,706 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 282 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.