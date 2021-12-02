Omicron threat | Quarantine norms in Kerala for people arriving from high-risk countries

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George has said that district administrations have been directed to strictly follow the quarantine norms required for those coming from countries facing high risk of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Those coming from high-risk countries should remain in quarantine for seven days and under self-observation for seven days. Travellers coming from other countries have been directed to be in 14 days of self-observation. If anyone tests positive, a contact list would be prepared soon, she said citing the Centre’s guidelines.

Home quarantine

People in home quarantine should remain in a separate room with an attached bathroom. No one else should use these. Quarantined persons should not interact or make any contact with the elderly at home.

No one else should use the utensils or clothes that have been used by the quarantined person. If any symptoms are noticed, health workers should be notified immediately. After seven days of quarantine, RT-PCR test can be conducted.

Self-observation

Keep track of one's own health, while under self-observation. If symptoms surface, immediately contact the health worker. Wear N-95 masks or double masks, while at home and also when stepping out. Always ensure social distancing.

Wash hands frequently with soap or sanitiser. Avoid handshakes. Be careful while interacting with the elderly, children and those with comorbidities.

For any queries, contact: 104, 1056, 0471 2552056, 2551056.

Impetus to vaccination drive

Amid the looming threat of Omicron, the vaccination drive against COVID-19 has been intensified in the state. Through the vaccination drive, which will be held till December 15, the aim is to ensure that the second dose vaccination coverage crosses 70 per cent. About 96.2 per cent have taken the first dose, But only 65 per cent have taken the second dose.