POCSO complaint false, mother accused of abusing 13-year-old son acquitted

Thiruvananthapuram: A POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court here acquitted a mother accused of abusing her 13-year-old son at Kadakkavoor.

Judge KV Rajnish issued the order based on the report filed by the investigating team.

The police had submitted on June 16, 2021, that the complaint was false. The teenaged son was reportedly coerced into complaining that his mother had abused him between 2017 and 2020.

The complainant was the woman's ex-husband, who had moved the court against the investigating team's report.

A special team at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College had conducted a medical examination, in which no proof of abuse was reportedly found.

The investigating team had prepared its report on the basis of the medical examination.

The woman was arrested on December 28, 2020, by the Kadakkavoor Police. She had refuted the allegation saying her ex-husband was aiming to malign her with the false complaint.

The woman had also moved the High Court of Kerala, which directed the POCSO Court to arrive at a verdict without delay.