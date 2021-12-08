24 youth in Marayoor break tribal taboo by eating beef, now face social boycott

Our Correspondent
Published: December 08, 2021 09:25 AM IST

Marayoor: Three tribal hamlets in Marayoor panchayat in Kerala's Idukki district have allegedly ordered a social boycott of 24 youths after they reportedly consumed beef, considered traditionally to be a taboo among the tribesmen here.

Following the ostracisation order by the villages, a few of the youngsters reportedly tried to commit suicide.

The villages decided on issuing the social boycott call alleging that the youngsters had beef from hotels in Marayoor town. The social boycott came to light through a few political activists.

The Marayoor panchayat authorities said they have not so far received an official complaint.

Marayoor which is 40 km from Munnar is close to the Tamil Nadu border. Both these places are favourite destinations of tourists and trekkers.

