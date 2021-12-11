VC appointments | Kerala Governor cancels programmes in protest, UDF slams govt

Thiruvananthapuram: Protesting against the political interference in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of the State's universities, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had cancelled his programme at the Agricultural University.

The Governor had planned to attend the programme at the university on December 9 and fly to Delhi soon after. But he decided against it, as a mark of protest.

Though Chief Secretary VP Joy and Minister KN Balagopal tried to appease the Governor by meeting him in person, their attempt failed. The Governor, who left for Delhi soon after the meet, will return to the state on December 17.

UDF slams government

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Front (UDF) slammed the government for its interference at the universities.

"The LDF government has forced communism on the state's universities. Even the Governor is fed up of the poilitical interference here," Congress MP K Muraleedharan said.

While the BJP saffronised in the centre, the LDF has made the state communist, he said.

IUML leader MK Muneer also came out in support of the Governor.

"The government has reduced the Governor of Kerala to a rubber stamp by making appointments behind his back," Muneer said.

Governor writes to CM

Expressing displeasure over political interference, the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of universities, has shot off a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to amend the Acts of the Universities to enable him assume the position of the Chancellor.

In a strongly worded letter, the Governor informed Vijayan that the former was ready to sign immediately if the latter brings an ordinance to amend the Acts empowering the Chief Minister to become the Chancellor of universities, sources said.

They said the Governor wrote the letter as he was upset with the way the affairs of the universities were conducted by the State's CPI(M)-led government undermining his authority as Chancellor of the top academic institutions.

The Governor is learnt to have expressed displeasure over the recent re-appointment of Prof Gopinath Ravindran as Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University for another four years and the State Assembly passing of an amendment to the University Act, which according to sources, have taken away the power of the Chancellor to appoint the University Appellate Tribunal.

It is learnt that the Governor has also resented the deletion of a clause authorising the Chancellor to consult the High Court in the appointment of the tribunal.

Sources said Khan has also protested the recommendation of only one single name for appointment as Vice-Chancellor of Shankaracharya Sanskrit Univeristy. The State government did not respond on the issue immediately.