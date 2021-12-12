Price of veggies, groceries skyrocket in Kerala; Supplyco runs out of stock

When Christmas is round the corner, the price of essential commodities is skyrocketing in Kerala. The increase in price of groceries, including rice and salt, besides vegetables have affected the budgets of several families.

Kuruva rice, which had been retailing for Rs 31 to Rs 33 per kilogram, increased to Rs 35 to 37. The price of matta rice, too, has increased. While the price of matta rice increased by Rs 2 to touch Rs 38 a kilogram, the cost of long-grain matta went up by Rs 8, and is now retailing for Rs 46 to Rs 48.

The common salt, which cost Rs 10, too, showed an increase of Rs 2 to Rs 3. The price of red chillies increased to Rs 160 per kilogram from Rs 140 a week ago. Vegetables, meanwhile, have become too pricey. Drumsticks were being sold for Rs 340 a kilogram.

The price of other vegetables, per kilogram, are as below:

Tomato: Rs 90

Green chillies: Rs 70

Green ball chillies: Rs 100

Cabbage: Rs 55

Cauliflower: Rs 70

Onion: Rs 42

Brinjal: Rs 72

Okra: Rs 100

Broad beans: Rs 60

Capsicum: Rs 100

Cucumber: Rs 60

Wax gourd: Rs 40

Beetroot: Rs 80

Carrot: Rs 80

Curry leaves: Rs 65

Supplyco runs out of stock

Even as the prices of several essential commodities have been on the rise, several Supplyco outlets have run out of stock.

Most outlets do not have rice, red cowpeas, red chillies, black gram, and pigeon peas are out of stock. Outlets said the stocks would be replenished soon.