Kerala govt assures support for Pathanamthitta teen orphaned and burdened with a bank loan

Pathanamthitta: The Kerala government has agreed to bear the educational expenses and provide accommodation to Grace, a 15-year-old in Pathanamthitta, who is burdened by the process of a bank loan recovery following the death of her adoptive parents.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Veena George, who visited Grace at her single-room house at Adoor, said the social justice department will take care of Grace.

Minister George has agreed to raise the issue of the bank loan with VN Vasavan, who is the minister for Registration and Cooperation.

George Samuel (66) and Ruby George (57) of Choorakode here had adopted Grace in 2007 when she was a seven-month-old.

In 2019, Ruby, who was a primary school teacher in a temporary capacity, succumbed to cancer. A few days ago, George, who was diabetic, died, leaving Grace orphaned, again, and with a burden.

The family had taken Rs 2 lakh as a loan from the district cooperative bank for Ruby's treatment.

Six months ago, the bank planted a board stating it owns the 8-cent property.

Malayala Manorama had highlighted the issue following which minister George visited her house. Now, Grace, who is a tenth-standard student of NSS Higher Secondary School, lives with her maternal uncle Paul M Peter.

Many have come forward to lend a helping hand to Grace.

Bank account details of Grace:

Bank: Bank of Baroda

Branch: Adoor

Name: Grace P George

Account No: 29870100011018

IFSC: BARB0ADOORX