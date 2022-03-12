Keralite IS militant killed in Afghanistan on wedding day

Our Correspondent
Published: March 12, 2022 10:11 AM IST Updated: March 12, 2022 10:29 AM IST
The 23-year-old Najeeb al-Hindi, an M.Tech student from Kerala, was killed, apparently in a suicide attack, reported ISKP's publication "Voice of Khurasan". Representative image

New Delhi: A Keralite youth, who was a member of the dreaded terror group Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP), died while fighting against the Taliban in Afghanistan the other day.

The 23-year-old Najeeb al-Hindi was killed, apparently in a suicide attack, reported ISKP's publication "Voice of Khurasan".

According to reports, Najeeb al-Hindi was killed on his wedding night. (Hindi is generally suffixed to the names of fighters from India.)

He reached Afghanistan alone and joined the ISKP force. He was killed in the fight that erupted between ISKP and Taliban forces, the 'Voice of Khurasan' added.

Najeeb Kunduvayil was an M.Tech student at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Tamil Nadu. He was a native of Malappuram in north Kerala and went missing on 15 August 2017. Two days later he had sent a message to his mother on Telegram app, stating he had reached his destination. 

ISKP is a wing of the Islamist militant organisation IS active in South Asia and Central Asia. The Taliban is another feared Islamic militant group. It re-captured power in Afghanistan last year.

