Mother of Keralite married to IS agent pleads to get her back from Kabul jail

Thiruvananthapuram: Bindu Sampath, the mother of Nimisha Fathima, who heaved a sigh of relief at the media reports that her daughter had been set off from the Kabul jail by the Taliban forces, cried for help from the Central Government to bring her daughter back to India.

"I have just heard the news about the Afghan Intelligence reports. I don't know the exact truth. But I am happy to hear the news. I am thanking God. I am getting the news on the 188th day of my fight against her release from the Kabul jail. I don't have anything to hide from the government about Nimisha,'' Bindu told media persons.

"Let her be punished as per the Indian law. By sympathetically considering the plight of a mother, the Central Government should take steps to bring her to our country. I hope the Centre will do it," she added.

Bindu said she had not received any confirmation from any government agencies about Nimisha's release from the Kabul jail.

Freed prisoners may cross over to India



According to the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and other Intelligence agencies, the Indian nationals freed from Afghanistan jails may cross over to India through some other countries.



The Central Government had earlier confirmed that around 25 Indian nationals were languishing in various jails in Afghanistan. Most of them were lodged either at Pul-e-Charkhi or Badam Bagh jails.

After taking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban had set free hundreds of prisoners lodged at various jails, including those from Pul-e-Charkhi and Badam Bagh jails.

(Pul-e-Charkhi Prison is the largest prison in Afghanistan. It is also known as the Afghan National Detention Facility).

Nimisha Fatima, who was a Hindu before embracing Islam, later changed her name to Fathima Isa. She reportedly married an ISIS operative from Kerala.