Spanish woman complains against tattooist Sujeesh arrested over recent #MeToo charges

Kochi: A Spanish woman too has alleged that the arrested tattoo artist PS Sujeesh had made sexual advances against her at his studio during her Kochi visit.

The woman who is currently in her home country has sent an email to the Kochi City Police Commissioner revealing her torrid time at the Inkfected Tattoo Studio at Cheranellore.

She was in Kochi for a few days earlier and apparently came to know about the #MeToo charges against Sujeesh. Police are contacting her to fetch details on her complaint.

Sujeesh was arrested after he surrendered before the police a week ago after several women alleged they were sexually abused at his studio while they arrived for tattooing. One woman claimed she was raped by the celebrity artist.

Already five cases, including one on rape, have been registered against him.

The incidents involving Sujeesh came to light after an 18-year-old woman, who had visited his studio for a tattoo, took to social media saying the man had sexually assaulted her. She, however, did not lodge a complaint.

Police said earlier more women are likely to make complaints against him after his arrest in the wake of the #MeToo disclosures.