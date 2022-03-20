Kerala's 5 per cent hike in water charges to take effect from April 1

Thiruvananthapuram: The 5 per cent increase in water charges will come into effect from April 1 in the state. The hike will affect all domestic, non-domestic and industrial consumers. The new charges will be reflected in the bill to be issued in June.

There are 35 lakh domestic consumers in Kerala. For those below the poverty line among the domestic consumers, up to 15,000 litres per month will be continued to be supplied free-of-cost.

Currently, the minimum charge for monthly domestic consumption of 1000 litres is Rs 4.20. This will become Rs 4.41. For consumption of 1001-5000 litres, the minimum charge will be raised from Rs 21 to Rs 22.05.

For monthly consumption of up to 15,000 litres in the non-domestic category, the charge for every 1000 litres will be raised from Rs 15.75 to Rs 16.54. The minimum charge will be hiked from Rs 157.50 to Rs 165.40. There are 2 lakh non-domestic consumers in the state.

The sewerage charge, that was 10.05 per cent, will now be 11.02 per cent. According to the Kerala Water Authority, the charges are being hiked in line with a condition set by the central government for allowing additional borrowing by the state and that the hike of 5 per cent will be implemented every April till 2024.

Domestic consumers

(Tariff for every 1000 litres)

Litres Revised tariff Current tariff

Up to 5000 Rs 4.41 Rs 4.20

5001 to 10,000 Rs 4.41 Rs 4.20

10,001 to 15,000 Rs 5.51 Rs 5.25

15,001 to 20,000 Rs 6.62 Rs 6.30

20,001 to 25,000 Rs 7.72 Rs 7.35

25,001 to 30,000 Rs 9.92 Rs 9.45

30,001 to 40,000 Rs 13.23 Rs 12.60

40,001 to 50,000 Rs 15.44 Rs 14.70

Above 50,001 Rs 44.10 Rs 42

Non-domestic

(Tariff for every 1000-litre plus)

Litres Revised tariff Current tariff

Up to 15,000 Rs 16.54 Rs 15.75

15,001-30,000 Rs 23.15 Rs 22.05

30,001-50,000 Rs 30.87 Rs 29.40

Above 50,000 Rs 44.10 Rs 42

Other revised tariff

The monthly fixed charge for non-domestic consumers - Rs 55.13

The monthly fixed charge for industrial consumers - Rs 165.38

The fixed charge for flats - Rs 55.13 per apartment

Monthly consumption for industrial consumers - Rs 44.10 for every 1000 litres

Rate for public taps - per year - municipality/corporation – Rs 8692.11; panchayat - Rs 5788.13

Bulk water supply for local bodies (excluding tanker lorries) - Rs 6.62 for every 1000 litres

Rate at filling point for supply via tanker lorries - Rs 66.15 per 1000 litres

Conveyance charge per kilometre - Rs 42

Administrative charge for water supply via tanker lorries (up to 6,000 litres) - Rs 330.75

Above 6,000 litres - Rs 551.25