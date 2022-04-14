Mother of Malayali nurse seeks nod to travel to Yemen

The mother of Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya has sought the Central government's consent to travel to Yemen and seek pardon for her daughter who is on death row for murdering a Yemeni national. Premakumari who has approached the External Affairs ministry for permission to travel to Yemen along with Nimisha's child, plans to visit her daughter during her time there.

There are unconfirmed reports that the ministry is willing to give its consent for travel and also provide consular assistance for her to meet with the jail authorities. The Central government had earlier informed the court that it would lend all assistance in the case, though it has limitations to directly intervene.

The 'Save Nimisha Action Council' is making attempts to communicate with the kin of the deceased man, Talal Abdo Mahdi, to pardon Nimisha. Efforts are also on to negotiate the case by paying blood money. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday had refused to direct the central government to negotiate the payment of blood money. Nimisha Priya is accused of murdering Mahdi in 2017.