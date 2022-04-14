Producer of film 'Yaathra', Joseph Abraham passes away

Malayalam film producer Joseph Abraham who bankrolled some blockbusters like ‘Olangal’, Yaathra’, ‘Oomakuyil’ and ‘Koodanayum Kattu’ dies. He was 74. The funeral will be held on Saturday.

The ace producer was undergoing treatment for cancer for some time. Joseph who was known as Jose Prakattu ran the production house Prakkatu films. He had even won the title of Mr. Kottayam in the 1970s. Joseph was one of the youngest producers in Malayalam cinema then.

'Yaathra,' starring Mammootty and Shobana in the lead roles was released in 1985. It was directed by noted filmmaker Balu Mahendra. The story and the dialogues of the super hit movie was penned by John Paul. Before that, in 1982, Joseph Abraham had collaborated with Balu Mahendra in the movie ‘Olangal’.