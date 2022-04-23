Angel Voice founder Fr Kuriakose Karichamattom, 79, passes away

Muvattupuzha: Fr Kuriakose Kachiramattom, a doyen of Malayalam Christian devotional music, has passed away. The noted singer and director of Angel Voice orchestra troupe was 79. His funeral is scheduled at 2 pm on Monday at the Holy Magi Forane Church, Muvattupuzha.

Fr Kuriakose led the Angel Voice troupe in more than 50,000 stage performances across various countries, including European countries and in the Gulf. At a time when there were restrictions on priests in participating in cultural events directly, he took special permission from the Church to start the music troupe. He was the heart, soul and lifeline of his troupe.

Many popular playback singers including Rimi Tomy came up from Angel Voice troupe. Singers N F Varghese, M G Sreekumar, K G Markose and Minmini were associated with Angel Voice at different times.

Angel Voice was also the first troupe in the state which used imported musical instruments and sound systems for 'gaanamela' in Kerala.

Fr Kuriakose also had the distinction of being the first person to present Carol Tableau in the state.

Fr Kuriakose was a rage among the devotional song lovers when he rendered the song "Kara kavinjozhukkum karunayin karangal". Listeners could sense devotion and spirituality in the air as he rendered this favourite devotional song.

The mortal remains of Fr Kurikose will be taken from his sister's residence to Nirmala Medical Cente on Saturday. The body will be kept for public homage at the Holy Magi Forane Church at 11 am on Monday.

Early career

Fr Kuriakose, who was ordained as priest in 1967, began his service as the assistant vicar of the St George Cathedral, Kothamangalam, in March 1968. He has worked as the bursar of Nirmala College and was also the founder director of K M George Memorial Industrial Training Centre (ITC). It was adjudged the best ITC in Kerala in 1979.

As assistant choir master of the diocese, he started a committee called Rising Star which functioned mainly at the Kothamangalam Cathedral. Several cultural activities including gaanamela and drama were organised by the committee.

The church choir which was started at the Nadukani church was later converted into a gaanamela troupe under the banner Muvattupuzha Angel Voice.

Minmini pays tributes

"I took part in Muvattupuzha Angel voice programmes while singing for Cochin Arts and Communications (CAC). They used to call me for their special programmes. I was 15 or 16 year old then. Fr Kuriakose had lot of affection for me. He encouraged me a lot during the initial years of my career. I saw Fr Kuriakose last time at the KCBC prize distribution function in 2005. It is painful that he is no longer with us today," said renowned playback singer Minmini.

Many other extraordinary talent have come up from the music school at Muvattupuzha started by Fr Kuriakose along with the Angel Voice troupe.

The pieta in front of the St Joseph's Syro-Malabar Catholic Church at Meenkunnam, near Muvattupuzha, was a result of his efforts to develop the talent of a young sculptor.