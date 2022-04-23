College student dies after speeding bike crashes into Erumeli house

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 23, 2022 10:59 PM IST

A young woman died in front of her house from a freak accident involving a speeding bike at Koratty in the Erumeli Panchayat in Kottayam district on Saturday.

Anupama Mohanan, third year BA English student of Marian College Kuttikanam died in the accident.

The speeding two-wheeler that was travelling from the Kanjirappally Road crashed into the house breaking its gate.

It is understood that the bike veered off at least 20 feet from the road. A youngster, Ameer, suffered seious injuries in the accident.

Locals had rushed them to the hospital.

