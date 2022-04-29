Malayali basketball player's death in Patna: Kerala CM demands probe; case against coach

Published: April 29, 2022 05:09 PM IST Updated: April 29, 2022 08:15 PM IST
KC Lithara.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar to launch a probe into the alleged suicide of Railways' Malayali basketball player KC Lithara in Patna the other day.

"It has been brought to my attention by one of her relatives that, in their opinion, no circumstances existed which would have led to Lithara's "suicide", the Chief Minister said.

Vijayan requested Kumar to give instructions to the officials concerned to conduct a "comprehensive and fair" investigation into the matter which can address the apprehensions of her relatives in the state.

Meanwhile, based on a complaint of abetment of suicide raised by Lithara's uncle CP Rajeevan, the local police has registered a case against the player's coach Ravi Singh.

The deceased's relatives had alleged that Ravi Singh had repeatedly harassed Lithara, who had been working at the Divisional Railway Manager's (DRM) Office at Danapur for the past six months.

Lithara was found hanging inside her flat and suicide note was also found.

The relatives have alleged that Lithara had been harassed physically and emotionally by the coach.

