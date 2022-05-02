2 arrested in connection with death of Kasaragod teen from food poisoning after eating shawarma

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 02, 2022 12:06 AM IST
Representational image.

Two were taken into custody in connection with the death of a teenager in Kasaragod from food poisoning from shawarma.

Manager, Anas of Ullal and worker Sandesh Rai, native of Nepal, of a coolbar in Kanhangad from where the deceased, Devananda (16) had consumed shawarma, were arrested by the Chandera Police on Sunday evening.

The owner of the eatery is abroad, the police said.

RELATED ARTICLES

The accused have been charged with causing death by negligence.

Health Minister Veena George had directed the food safety commissioner to probe and submit a report in the incident that also left several hospitalised.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout