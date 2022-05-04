Vlogger Rifa Mehnu's autopsy to be conducted in Kerala, police get nod to exhume body

Kakkoor (Kozhikode): The Kerala Police have initiated measures to conduct an autopsy on the mortal remains of Rifa Mehnu, a 20-year-old vlogger and album star who was found hanging in mysterious circumstances in Dubai on March 1.

The Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) concerned on Wednesday gave the police the permission to exhume the body. An application for the autopsy was submitted by T K Ashraf, the deputy superintendent of police, Thamarassery, who is the investigating officer.

Rifa, a native of Balussery in Kozhikode district of Kerala, was reportedly found dead at her residence in Jafilia locality of Dubai by her husband Mehnaz and a friend. Rifa’s family had raised suspicions over her death and pointed out that no autopsy was carried out in Dubai. Her relatives had subsequently approached the Kerala Police to conduct the procedure in the state.

According to Rifa’s family, only a forensic examination had been done in Dubai and her husband’s relatives had falsely claimed that an autopsy was carried out referring to this measure.

Last week a case was registered against her husband Mehnaz under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498-A (subjecting woman to cruelty). These charges can attract a jail term of up to 10 years.

Rifa Mehnu

Mehnaz, who too is a vlogger, is a native of Neeleswaram in Kasaragod. He is currently at his native place. It was Mehnaz who broke the news on Rifa’s tragic death first on social media.

The couple had met on Instagram and got married three years ago. Rifa had arrived in Dubai on January 24. The couple has a two-year-old son.