Kozhikode: VK Vinod Kumar, a Sub Inspector of Police at Nadakkavu Police station here has been suspended pending departmental inquiry for allegedly beating up a woman and her family over a road rage. The incident which led to the cop's suspension took place in the wee hours of Sunday at Cheekilode here. Kozhikode City police Commissioner took action against Vinod Kumar over a report submitted by Kozhikode Rural Superintendent of Police.



Kakkur Police registered a case against Vinod based on a complaint filed by Afna Abdul Nafi who was manhandled by the cop and his gang. In her complaint, she alleged that the gang led by the SI attacked her 8-member family including 4 children following a dispute. Afna and her husband Abdul Nafik sought treatment in a private hospital in the town. Afna has claimed that the men were drunk.

Meanwhile, the police booked Abdul Nafik over the complaint of Vishnu, one of the men who allegedly attacked the family. Vishnu complained that Nafik had beaten him up during the dispute.

At the same time, the investigation into the complaint of Afna is in progress. The Sub Inspector at Kakkur police station and team have started the evidence collection. Sources reported that the probe team has recorded the statement of a family at Kolathur Road who witnessed the incident.

Afna's two children, her sister-in-law Shamshadha, her two children and a female relative also suffered injuries in the alleged attack.

Ruckus on road

Afna and family were travelling toward the Kolathur side from their house at Atholi after midnight. Her husband Nafi was driving. While heading towards a narrow road at Cheekkilode, they had an altercation with two men in a vehicle that came from the opposite direction.

Afna has alleged that the men verbally abused the family after being told to dim their vehicle's headlights. According to Afna, the men said they would call the police and after some time two men reached the spot. One of them introduced himself as the sub-inspector of Nadakkavu.

Afna Abdul Nafi has been admitted to a private hospital with injuries. Photo: Special arrangement

“They attacked us for half an hour. One man bit on my right hand and I was also kicked in my belly. I felt dizzy for a while and sat down,” Afna told Onmanorama.

“All of us were attacked, including my kids. My husband suffered injuries on his face and head. My two-and-a-half-year-old son, who was with my sister-in-law fell when a man hit her,” she said.

Afna has claimed that the men were drunk. “I heard there was a marriage party at the house of one of the men. They all seemed like relatives,” she added.