Who is Dr Jo Joseph, LDF’s surprise choice for Thrikkakara bypoll?

Kochi: It seems the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala believes that a medical doctor would offer it the remedy to overcome the ‘Thrikkakara challenge’. After fielding Dr J Jacob of Medical Trust Hospital, Ernakulam against Congress leader the late P T Thomas in the 2021 Assembly elections, the LDF’s choice in the upcoming by-poll is Dr Jo Joseph, a cardiologist at Lisie Hospital, Ernakulam.

The LDF has never won in Thrikkakara Assembly constituency since it was formed in 2011.

Dr Jo Joseph, who will take on Uma Thomas - the widow of P T Thomas - in the by-poll, belongs to Poonjar in Kottayam district. His wife too is a doctor. She is Dr Daya Pascal, who now works at the Government Mental Health Centre, Thrissur.

Jo Joseph was born on October 30, 1978 as the son of K V Joseph and M T Elikutty belonging to the Kalappurakkal Parambil family. He did his schooling at St Vincent English Medium School, Pala and passed pre-degree from St George College, Aruvithara.

He subsequently earned his MBBS from Government Medical College, Kottayam and MD in General Medicine from SCB Medical College in Odisha. Jo Joseph then went on to secure a DM in Cardiology from All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

Jo Joseph has been working as a cardiologist at Lisie Hospital since 2012. Along with his medical practice, Jo Joseph has actively intervened in social and cultural issues. Among the posts he holds is executive trustee of Heart Care Foundation, a noted NGO. Jo Joseph has also displayed his skills as an office-bearer of various cardiology associations in the state. His services during the floods and when the COVID-19 pandemic raged earned much appreciation.

Jo Joseph has published research papers and articles related to his speciality in several journals. He is considered one among the very few cardiologists in India who are experts in carrying out biopsy on a transplanted heart.

Jo Joseph is also active on the social media, where he writes extensively.