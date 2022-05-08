3 youths held with MDMA in Fort Kochi

Three youngsters were arrested with 735 mg of banned drug MDMA at Fort Kochi on Sunday.

The arrest was recorded by the Fort Kochi Police during a routine vehicle check.

Mahin (22), son of Ummar of Mundatt, Randar, Muvattupuzha, Aman K Askar (25), son of Askar who runs a homestay in Fort Kochi and Jaffar (29), son of Muhammad Salim, Karott House, Kothamangalam are in custody.

The Kochi City Police Commissioner informed that the trio could get sentenced to upto 10 years for possessing the drug.

The cops said the three youngsters were involved in similar cases in the past.