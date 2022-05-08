Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

3 youths held with MDMA in Fort Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 08, 2022 06:37 PM IST
drugs case accused
The accused, Mahin, Aman and Jaffar.
Topic | Ernakulam

Three youngsters were arrested with 735 mg of banned drug MDMA at Fort Kochi on Sunday.

The arrest was recorded by the Fort Kochi Police during a routine vehicle check.

Mahin (22), son of Ummar of Mundatt, Randar, Muvattupuzha, Aman K Askar (25), son of Askar who runs a homestay in Fort Kochi and Jaffar (29), son of Muhammad Salim, Karott House, Kothamangalam are in custody.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Kochi City Police Commissioner informed that the trio could get sentenced to upto 10 years for possessing the drug.

The cops said the three youngsters were involved in similar cases in the past.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.