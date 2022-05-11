SP Sojan to be booked for defamatory remarks against dead Walayar girls

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 11, 2022 03:10 PM IST
MJ Sojan (left), mother of the Walayar girls (right). File photo

Palakkad: Crime Branch superintendent of police MJ Sojan will be booked for defamatory remarks against the teen girls who had died in their Walayar home under suspicious circumstances five years ago.

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court issued the order on a complaint filed by the mother of the dead girls.

Sojan had reportedly made an obnoxious remark about the girls.

It was earlier also alleged Sojan, as Assistant Superintendent of Police, had sabotaged the inquiry into the sensational case, thus resulting in the acquittal of the initial suspects in late 2019 by the court.

The older girl, who was 13 years old, was found hanging at her home in Walayar town on January 13, 2017. On March 4 that year, her nine-year-old sister was found dead in the same manner. Autopsy reports revealed that the sisters had been sexually assaulted. Both girls were found hanging from the same spot of their dilapidated house at Shelvapuram locality of Walayar.

The CBI chargesheet filed in the POCSO court states both the girls ended their lives as they were unable to bear the trauma of heinous abuse.

The CBI took up the probe in early 2021 after an order by the High Court.

Earlier, the Crime Branch and the local police had conducted the probe into the sensational case and even a retrial was ordered after initial suspects were acquitted by the trial court. The court also allowed a re-investigation.

