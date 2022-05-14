Cop-goonda nexus tarnishing image of Force: Kerala Police chief Anil Kant

Kerala Police chief Anil Kant said cops with goonda links were tarnishing the image of the force. Addressing a meeting of senior police officers here on Friday, the DGP said firm action will be taken on such cops.

Senior officers pointed out that even cases pertaining to Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) were not dealt with promptly.

In some districts, more than a hundred petitions remain under the wraps, it was said at the meeting. There was a suggestion to set up a Police Commissionerate and provide magisterial powers to commissioners and district police chiefs to resolve the crisis.

However, it was also argued that such a move would increase the workload. There was also a suggestion to set up a special cell at the collectorates to handle KAAPA cases.

The officers also discussed attaching properties of those involved in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) cases. At present, despite provisions under the act, action is seldom taken, they pointed out.