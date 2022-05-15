Rains to intensify in Kerala, red alert in five districts for Monday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 15, 2022 11:59 PM IST
Representational image.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for five districts in Kerala for Monday.

A red alert comes with the warning of extremely heavy rainfall (above 204.5mm).

Besides, north Kerala districts of Kozhikode and Kannur, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur are expected to receive the extremely heavy rains in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, barring the districts of Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram, seven other districts fall under orange alert warning and are expected to receive heavy rains (115.6-204.4mm).

Kerala is set to receive rains for at least two more days after that as the IMD has forecast heavy rains in at least six districts until Wednesday.

