Police suspect gold-smuggling gang behind Saudi-returnee's death

Perinthalmanna/Agali: The police have taken eight people into custody over the death of an Agali native who had been brutally beaten up while he was on his way home after returning from Saudi Arabia. The police suspect that a gold-smuggling gang is behind the incident.

Abdul Jaleel, 42, succumbed to the injuries at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna on Friday. An unidentified gang had kidnapped Jaleel, and brutally assaulted him with the intention to kill him, as per the police FIR.

The cops are probing whether the gang used Jaleel, or whether he had fallen victim to the rivalry between gangs, or if any other deal had taken made.

Hunt on for mastermind

The probe is currently focusing on Melattur native Yahiya, suspected to be the mastermind of the incident. He is absconding, according to the police.

The CCTV footage shows that Yahiya had taken the unconscious Jaleel to the hospital on Thursday night, while claiming that he had found him injured by the roadside. The police reckon that the CCTV footage of Yahiya bringing in Jaleel to the hospital would be crucial in the probe.

Jaleel had called home from the airport and an unknown person had called his kin to say that Jaleel had been hospitalised. Both the calls were found to be made from the same number.

Perinthalmanna Deputy Superintendent of Police M Santhosh Kumar is leading the probe into the case.

Funeral held

Jaleel, who was admitted to the hospital with grievous injuries, died during the wee hours of Friday. After completing the inquest procedures at the Manjeri Medical College Hospital, the body was taken to his native place and the funeral was held.

Jaleel, who had been working as a house driver in the Gulf for 10 years, only owned three cents of land in Agali and a small house that was constructed with the help of the panchayat. He had last visited home two years ago.

He is survived by mother Asiya, wife Mubashira, and children Ansil, Anshif, and Anshid. His father Mohammed had died earlier.