Vijay Babu back in Dubai, likely to surrender soon

Kochi: Film actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu, who is accused in a sexual assault case, is likely to give himself up to the law enforcers in Kerala soon a month after a female cine artist filed a police complaint here.

The Kochi Police has confirmed that the 46-year-old has returned to Dubai from Georgia. The police have already contacted the Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates for follow-up action so that he can be extradited.

Babu had arrived in Dubai as soon as he got wind of the complaint. He reportedly left the country from Bengaluru after arriving from Goa.

He was hiding mostly in Dubai since then but after the Union External Affairs Ministry annulled the validity of his passport, he left for Georgia, the country which does not have an extradition treaty with India.

But the police established contact with the Georgian Embassy and alerted the airports about chances of his escape. The police also began steps to issue a red corner notice. Realising that he would be caught soon, he came back to Dubai.

The police would issue a red corner notice against Vijay Babu after Tuesday, Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju stated.

Babu had earlier informed the police through an email that he was on a business tour and would come back only on Tuesday.

The city police are also planning to impound the property of Vijay Babu if he fails to surrender by Tuesday.