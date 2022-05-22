Police seek intervention of Indian embassy in Armenia to trace Vijay Babu

Kochi: The police team investigating the rape of a young Malayalam film actress has sought the intervention of the Indian embassy in Armenia to extradite filmmaker and actor Vijay Babu, who is the accused in the case. According to the Kochi Police, Babu is presently holed up in Georgia, which is a neighbour of Armenia.

The embassy in Armenia was contacted as India does not have a diplomatic mission in Georgia, which was earlier a part of the erstwhile USSR. Kochi Police have made the extradition move through India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

The Embassy of India is located in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

Attachment of property

"Babu's passport has already been cancelled. After a red corner notice is also issued, he would have few options other than surrendering before us," said a Kochi Police officer.

Meanwhile, the police have also consulted legal experts regarding attachment of Babu's property in India if he fails to surrender within 24 hours of issuing the red corner notice.

Rs 50-crore deal cancelled

At the same time, an OTT platform which had signed a contract worth Rs 50 crore with Babu for a web series has withdrawn from the agreement after the rape case was registered against the filmmaker.

Subsequently, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) – an organisation representing actors – has reportedly initiated measures to take over the contract.

"Representatives of other OTT firms in Kerala also have contacted us, seeking details of the case against Babu," said the Kochi Police officer.