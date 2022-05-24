Vismaya's father reached court in car he had gifted her

Kollam: On Tuesday, as the Kollam Additional Sessions Court-I got ready to take a call on the quantum of sentence to be awarded to Kiran Kumar in the Vismaya dowry death case, her father Thrivikraman Nair reached court in the car that had become the bone of contention between the couple, leading to quarrels and domestic violence, which finally drove Vismaya to kill herself.

"Her soul resides in this car. I always leave a seat vacant for her," he told media personnel.



He further added that he went to purchase the car with his daughter and that she really liked this vehicle.

His wife Sajitha stayed put at home following the developments on TV.

The Additional Sessions Court sentenced S Kiran Kumar to 10 years' jail term on charges of dowry harassment. He was also awarded another two and six-year terms on charges of abetting suicide and subjecting a woman to cruelty. However, all the sentences will run concurrently. Besides the jail term, Kiran has been fined Rs 12.5 lakh on various counts.

The Additional Sessions Court had on Monday found Kiran Kumar guilty in the dowry death case.



The prosecution had sought the maximum sentence of life imprisonment as he had been convicted under Sections 304 (B), 306 and 498 (A) of the IPC.

However, the defence pleaded for a shorter sentence, considering the convict's age and the fact that he is not a habitual offender.