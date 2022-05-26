Survivor moves HC, requests to deny rape-accused actor-producer Vijay Babu anticipatory bail

With rape-accused actor-producer Vijay Babu continuing to evade arrest, the High Court of Kerala on Thursday told the prosecution to let him present himself before the court with the plea for anticipatory bail.

Vijay Babu is hiding abroad since his infamous Facebook Live at midnight on April 27 in which he revealed the identity of a Malayalam female actor who filed a rape case against him.

The complainant had petitioned the court to not grant the accused anticipatory bail. The prosecution had argued that his arrest was essential citing the allegations were serious.

"The accused cannot dictate terms to the court," Justice Gopinath P observed, according to live law. Vijay Babu is accused of sexually exploiting the female actor, who is a newcomer, by pretending to be a saviour to her in the industry.

There is a lookout notice active in the name of Vijay Babu, who has claimed that the charges were false, and intended to defame him.

The court will take up the matter again on Friday.