'It was consensual sex,' says rape-accused Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 01, 2022 09:10 PM IST
Vijay Babu was questioned at the Ernakulam South Police Station on Wednesday.

Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu has claimed that he had consensual sex with the female actor who has raised rape allegations against him.

Vijay Babu, who had gone into hiding abroad following his infamous rant on Facebook live after being accused of rape had returned to Kerala on Wednesday after 39 days.

He was questioned for nearly 9 hours and has been summoned for another round on Thursday.

During the questioning, Vijay Babu reportedly reiterated that the charges against him were false and that he was being framed.

He also stated that no one had helped him to flee the country.

The High Court of Kerala had earlier asked the state police to not record his arrest upon arrival thus granting him interim protection.

The matter is listed for hearing on Thursday. Besides, rape charges, Vijay Babu is also accused of naming the survivor -- which is punishable by law -- on his Facebook Live.

The complainant, who is a newcomer, had acted in a Malayalam film produced by Vijay Babu.

