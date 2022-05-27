Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Flight attendant arrested at Karipur hid gold worth Rs 4.5 crore in shoes, admits to smuggling six times in the past

Our Correspondent
Published: May 27, 2022 11:31 AM IST
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Gold smuggling through airports continue unabated despite heightened vigil, and links of rackets with flight crew and Customs personnel have come to light in several cases. A flight attendant who was arrested the other day at the Calicut International Airport for gold smuggling told his interrogators that he has done so six times earlier.

The Customs had nabbed Air India Express cabin crew Navneet Sigh with 1.25kg gold on Wednesday.

Gold, worth Rs 4.5 crore, was being smuggled by concealing it in the shoes, as per the Customs statement.

RELATED ARTICLES

The gold smuggling gang would leave the gold in the washroom of the plane and Navneet is tasked with smuggling it out after hiding it in the shoe.

Navneet said that he got Rs 3 lakh each time. He also said that a Malappuram-based gold smuggling gang was behind this.

Calicut airport authorities at Karipur had caught two flight attendants smuggling gold two months earlier too.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.