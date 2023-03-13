Customs nab Kozhikode woman with gold worth Rs 1 crore hidden in undergarment

The Customs on Monday seized gold worth Rs 1 crore at the Calicut International Airport from a woman who was attempting to smuggle by hiding the packets inside her undergarment.

The accused, Kandanplakal Asmabeevi (32) from Narikuni in the Kozhikode district had travelled on an Air India Express flight from Dubai.

The Customs officials extracted the metal from a gold mixture weighing 2,031 grams. According to reports, the accused was a carrier for a gold smuggling gang.

In a similar case, Shahala, a 19-year-old student was arrested last December, at Karipur, while trying to smuggle in gold worth Rs 1 crore.

Shahala also travelled from Dubai to Kozhikode on an Air India Express flight. Though she managed to slip past the airport scanners and did not fit into the profiling done by Customs Department, police picked her up as she came out of the airport based on a tip-off.