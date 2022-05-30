Is Vijay Babu returning today? Anticipatory bail plea to be heard soon

Kochi: The Kerala Police is keenly awaiting the arrival of cinema personality Vijay Babu to face prosecution in the one-month-old sexual assault case. The airports in the state are on alert as his return from the United Arab Emirates is anticipated today. Though the actor had given assurance to the High Court that he would come back by May 30, the police have doubts that he may cancel the flight ticket and postpone his return journey.

The Kerala High Court will hear the actor's anticipatory bail plea on Monday. The court had verbally asked Vijay Babu to be physically present in the State while considering the anticipatory bail plea last time.

As per the flight ticket details submitted to the court, the absconding actor-cum-producer is supposed to fly back to Kerala on Monday.

However, the police team probing the case is apprehensive that Babu is not serious about his return from Dubai and the production of flight ticket before the court was just a ploy to get anticipatory bail in the case. The investigators have received a secret input from Dubai on his intentions.

The police can arrest Babu as he lands in the airport since the magistrate court has already issued an arrest warrant against him. The validity of his passport was cancelled earlier by the Union External Affairs Ministry.

He may delay his return trip if he fails to get anticipatory bail in the case.

As reported earlier the police probe team has received credible information that Babu is hiding in Dubai under the patronage of an influential person there.