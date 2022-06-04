Former MLA Prayar Gopalakrishnan, 73, dies

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 04, 2022 06:03 PM IST Updated: June 04, 2022 06:17 PM IST
Prayar Gopalakrishnan.

Former Congress MLA Prayar Gopalakrishnan (73) has died. He passed following a heart attack while travelling from Oachira to Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Prayar had served as president of the Travancore Devaswom Board and was also the chairman of MILMA.

He was elected to the Assembly from Chadayamangalam in 2001.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Congress leader had fiercely fought against women's entry to the Sabarimala hill shrine.

He had made some controversial remarks against the LDF government's decision to not appeal a Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine where there was a ban on entry of women of menstruating age.

Gopalakrishnan had also opposed to awarding the Chadayamangalam seat to the Muslim League, a key ally of the UDF.
(to be updated)

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout