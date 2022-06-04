Former MLA Prayar Gopalakrishnan, 73, dies

Former Congress MLA Prayar Gopalakrishnan (73) has died. He passed following a heart attack while travelling from Oachira to Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Prayar had served as president of the Travancore Devaswom Board and was also the chairman of MILMA.

He was elected to the Assembly from Chadayamangalam in 2001.

The Congress leader had fiercely fought against women's entry to the Sabarimala hill shrine.

He had made some controversial remarks against the LDF government's decision to not appeal a Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine where there was a ban on entry of women of menstruating age.

Gopalakrishnan had also opposed to awarding the Chadayamangalam seat to the Muslim League, a key ally of the UDF.

