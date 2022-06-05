Seven girls drown in check dam built across Gedilam river in Tamil Nadu

Published: June 05, 2022 05:02 PM IST

Chennai: Seven girls met a tragic end when they drowned in a check dam built across the Gedilam river near Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The deceased were A Monisha (16), R Priyadarshini (15), her sister R Divya Darshini (10), M Navaneetha (18), K Priya (18), S Sangavi (16) and M. Kumudha (18).

The incident occurred around 12.45 pm on Sunday. Police said the girls, hailing from Kuchipalayam and Ayan Kurunjipadi villages, had waded into the waters to take bath.

The bodies were recovered. Nellikuppam police launched a detailed probe into the incident.

