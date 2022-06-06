Preethu, who conquered SMA by becoming a CA, is no more

Kochi: Preethu Jayaprakash, 28, who became a Chartered Accountant by fighting the permanent disability arising out of the rare genetic disorder Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), finally succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital in Kochi on Sunday.

She was an associate solution advisor at the US-based company, Deloitte.

Preethu, daughter of the retired Sub Inspector KB Jayaprakash and Radhamani of 'Prathiksha' house at Ayyambillikavu in Eroor, was a real motivation for others since she used to work for nine hours daily even while suffering heavily from the rare disease.

She was admitted to the private hospital with a high fever last week. Later, she was shifted to the ventilator. Her death was at 7.55 am on Sunday.

From her early childhood, she was on a wheelchair. She could not even turn from one side to another without the support of others. From there, she made it to the top, academically and professionally.

After completing B.Com, she began studying for CA and managed to clear it in five years.

She also served as a volunteer of 'Mind Trust', which was launched for the welfare of the differently-abled people. In school days, she had won many medals in quiz competitions and science fests. She also used to take tuition for the differently-abled students.