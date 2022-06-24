Youth Cong, DYFI activists clash as oppn launches statewide protests

Congress launched statewide protests in response to SFI's attack on Rahul Gandhi MP's office at Kalpetta in Wayanad resulting in clashes between Youth Congress and DYFI activists at various places in Kerala.

Congress workers damaged flex boards of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at various places, including near the AKG Centre in the state capital.

Protests were also staged before the AR Police Camp at Nandavanam in Thiruvananthapuram.

Youth Congress' Kottayam district president Chintu Kurian reportedly sustained injuries on his face in clashes with DYFI activists at Thirunakkara in Kottayam. KPCC Secretary Kunju Illampally was reportedly injured during the protests.

Congress activists protest before AR Camp at Nandavanam in Thiruvananthapuram.

In Palakkad, Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil led protest marches and blocked the Walayar-Vadakkancherry National Highway.

Traffic was also obstructed at various places in the state, including at Wayanad, Mananchira in Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Aluva.

(to be updated)